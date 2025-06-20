Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingdrawingpaintingA Burgess of Warwick Lane by James GillrayOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 758 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2219 x 3515 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Chirurgienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378031/chirurgienFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. James Rae, Dr. William Laing, and Dr. James Hay by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481458/mr-james-rae-dr-william-laing-and-dr-james-hay-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseT. Hayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481447/hayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDr. Gregory Grant by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480058/dr-gregory-grant-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThomas Pennant Esqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490518/thomas-pennant-esqFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames Hutton by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483363/james-hutton-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Radcliffehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474226/john-radcliffeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrancis Home by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482999/francis-home-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoctor Forcepshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378344/doctor-forcepsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseGeorgius Heuermannus: Medic: Et Philosophiae Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482300/georgius-heuermannus-medic-philosophiae-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDr. James Hamilton by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481357/dr-james-hamilton-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIreland in Scotland, or a trip from Oxford to the land of Cakes by Robert Dightonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505657/image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHonble. Willm. Rowley Esqrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493011/honble-willm-rowley-esqrFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThomas Coram, Esqrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428083/thomas-coram-esqrFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRichard Mead, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487599/richard-mead-mdFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Joseph Black by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475255/dr-joseph-black-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. James Maddockshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486914/dr-james-maddocksFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ. Forlenze Dr. Minhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478604/forlenze-dr-minFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDr. John Burges, on tiptoe outside a building in Warwick Lane. Coloured etching by J. Gillray, 1795.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021149/image-cartoon-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseInventions illustréshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406956/inventions-illustresFree Image from public domain license