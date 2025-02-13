Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationsurgery"fashionable surgery" by Carlo PellegriniOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 733 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1847 x 3025 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPlastic surgery, lifestyle collage remix, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823724/plastic-surgery-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-backgroundView license"Chemistry" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504183/chemistry-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plastic surgery collage element remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039511/editable-plastic-surgery-collage-element-remix-sticker-editable-designView license"A great Med'cine-Man among the Inquir-ring Redskins." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504174/great-medcine-man-among-the-inquir-ring-redskins-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics surgery background, creative beauty collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833921/cosmetics-surgery-background-creative-beauty-collage-editable-designView license"Cremation" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504178/cremation-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plastic surgery, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306029/editable-plastic-surgery-lifestyle-collage-remixView license"There is no man of greater weight in his profession." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504175/there-man-greater-weight-his-profession-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery iPhone wallpaper, editable beauty remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306614/plastic-surgery-iphone-wallpaper-editable-beauty-remix-designView license"Physiological Physic" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504176/physiological-physic-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics surgery man, creative beauty collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833917/cosmetics-surgery-man-creative-beauty-collage-editable-designView license"The ear" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504184/the-ear-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics surgery collage phone wallpaper, beauty concept, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833919/cosmetics-surgery-collage-phone-wallpaper-beauty-concept-editable-designView license"Diseases of the Throat" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504177/diseases-the-throat-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThomas Henry Huxley by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504186/thomas-henry-huxley-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305117/plastic-surgery-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseLord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504235/lord-beaconsfields-physician-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beauty care, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303245/editable-beauty-care-lifestyle-collage-remixView license"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504225/cellular-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940728/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseThe King's Oculist by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504281/the-kings-oculist-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics surgery background, creative beauty collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833864/cosmetics-surgery-background-creative-beauty-collage-editable-designView licenseMr. Jonathan Hutchinson by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504221/mr-jonathan-hutchinson-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938914/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license"Hospitals"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504194/hospitalsFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939625/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504226/the-obelisk-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938911/prescription-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseThe autocrat of the breakfast table by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504214/the-autocrat-the-breakfast-table-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhilosophical Pathology by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504267/philosophical-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery sticker, editable beauty collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039656/plastic-surgery-sticker-editable-beauty-collage-element-remixView licenseThe King's Oculist by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504275/the-kings-oculist-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMedical diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941259/medical-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseRudolph (Ludwig Karl) Virchow by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504263/rudolph-ludwig-karl-virchow-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSir Oscar Clayton. Colour lithograph by C. Pellegrini [Ape].https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960850/sir-oscar-clayton-colour-lithograph-pellegrini-apeFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725530/plastic-surgery-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChests by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504242/chests-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license