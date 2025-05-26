rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Diseases of the Throat" by Carlo Pellegrini
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationportrait
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mr. Jonathan Hutchinson by Sir Leslie Ward
Mr. Jonathan Hutchinson by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504221/mr-jonathan-hutchinson-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Cremation" by Carlo Pellegrini
"Cremation" by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504178/cremation-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
"There is no man of greater weight in his profession." by Carlo Pellegrini
"There is no man of greater weight in his profession." by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504175/there-man-greater-weight-his-profession-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
"Physiological Physic" by Carlo Pellegrini
"Physiological Physic" by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504176/physiological-physic-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
"fashionable surgery" by Carlo Pellegrini
"fashionable surgery" by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504173/fashionable-surgery-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"A great Med'cine-Man among the Inquir-ring Redskins." by Carlo Pellegrini
"A great Med'cine-Man among the Inquir-ring Redskins." by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504174/great-medcine-man-among-the-inquir-ring-redskins-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
"Chemistry" by Carlo Pellegrini
"Chemistry" by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504183/chemistry-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
The King's Oculist by Sir Leslie Ward
The King's Oculist by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504281/the-kings-oculist-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
"The ear" by Carlo Pellegrini
"The ear" by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504184/the-ear-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Ward
"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504225/cellular-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Lord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Ward
Lord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504235/lord-beaconsfields-physician-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Ward
"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504226/the-obelisk-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Philosophical Pathology by Sir Leslie Ward
Philosophical Pathology by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504267/philosophical-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
The autocrat of the breakfast table by Sir Leslie Ward
The autocrat of the breakfast table by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504214/the-autocrat-the-breakfast-table-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
The King's Oculist by Sir Leslie Ward
The King's Oculist by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504275/the-kings-oculist-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Brighton by Sir Leslie Ward
Brighton by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504258/brighton-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Thomas Henry Huxley by Carlo Pellegrini
Thomas Henry Huxley by Carlo Pellegrini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504186/thomas-henry-huxley-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Chests by Sir Leslie Ward
Chests by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504242/chests-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
"The ILkeston Division" by Sir Leslie Ward
"The ILkeston Division" by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504206/the-ilkeston-division-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Dietetics by Sir Leslie Ward
Dietetics by Sir Leslie Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504259/dietetics-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license