Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitBrighton by Sir Leslie WardOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 717 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1907 x 3190 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license"Physiological Physic" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504176/physiological-physic-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"The ILkeston Division" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504206/the-ilkeston-division-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"The ear" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504184/the-ear-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504226/the-obelisk-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseThe Scientific Use of the Imaginationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504301/the-scientific-use-the-imaginationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseLord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504235/lord-beaconsfields-physician-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFreddie by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504256/freddie-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseSir William Crookes by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504209/sir-william-crookes-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseProfessor Rudolph Virchow by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504254/professor-rudolph-virchow-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRud. Virchowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505218/rud-virchowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseDr. Wilhelm Wagner: Königl. Preus. Geheimer Medicinal Rath, ordentl: Professor an der Königlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505250/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504225/cellular-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Mandt: Geheimer Ober-Medicinal-Rathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504930/dr-mandt-geheimer-ober-medicinal-rathFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseC.D. Schroff: k.k.o.ö Professor der Medicin an der Universität Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477910/cd-schroff-kkoo-professor-der-medicin-der-universitat-wienFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseHermann Franz Muellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488869/hermann-franz-muellerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license"There is no man of greater weight in his profession." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504175/there-man-greater-weight-his-profession-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseSir W. Gullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481134/sir-gullFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseDr. Johann Lucas Schoenleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477909/dr-johann-lucas-schoenleinFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseOxford Physiology by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504291/oxford-physiology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseDr. G. Hauckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504701/dr-hauckFree Image from public domain license