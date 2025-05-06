Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainportraitcurtainManuel Carmona y ValleOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 883 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2281 x 3099 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamuel McClellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486470/samuel-mcclellanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseJoseph Skodahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477662/joseph-skodaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge C. Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502831/george-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePercy Austin Roden, Esq., M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491996/percy-austin-roden-esq-mdFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseProfesseur Chauffardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508263/professeur-chauffardFree Image from public domain licenseMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseH. Boskowitz, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506589/boskowitz-mdFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFrancis Galtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479449/francis-galtonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseWilliam Peterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490768/william-peterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseDr. Fordyce Barker: One of New York's famous Physicianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498267/dr-fordyce-barker-one-new-yorks-famous-physiciansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseDocteur Félix Garrigouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479286/docteur-felix-garrigouFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePeter Henderson Bryce: Secretary Provincial Board of Healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507335/peter-henderson-bryce-secretary-provincial-board-healthFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBernhard S. Schultzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493327/bernhard-schultzeFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseAugust Cramerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387501/august-cramerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseFriedrich Schultzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493323/friedrich-schultzeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseGustave Schmetzer, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492703/gustave-schmetzer-mdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseGeorg Lewinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486145/georg-lewinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMax Josef Oertelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489461/max-josef-oertelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseJohn B. Chapin, M.D., LL.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508178/john-chapin-md-lldFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseZacharias Vogelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501298/zacharias-vogelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseRichard Wettsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501842/richard-wettsteinFree Image from public domain license