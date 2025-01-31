Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonfacesbookspersonartmanpublic domainillustrationAldo CastellaniOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 796 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2299 x 3466 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNon Sans Douleurs: C'est la moins gatee by Edouard Guillauminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414540/non-sans-douleurs-cest-moins-gatee-edouard-guillauminFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseThe thunderer ; Margaret's ghost by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406783/the-thunderer-margarets-ghost-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNinty Four Years Have I Sojourned Upon This Earth: James Hamilton by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481368/ninty-four-years-have-sojourned-upon-this-earth-james-hamilton-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954803/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseLe procès dèsirabode by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377812/proces-desirabode-chamFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Benchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415859/the-benchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseTwo men with toothaches by Benjamin Ratierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377857/two-men-with-toothaches-benjamin-ratierFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCartoon judge holding gavel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21237821/cartoon-judge-holding-gavelView licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeopard judge courtroom justice surrealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18077418/leopard-judge-courtroom-justice-surrealView license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licensePNG Cartoon judge holding gavel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20583898/png-cartoon-judge-holding-gavelView licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseConsultationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414268/consultationFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseJudge character holding gavelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19249510/judge-character-holding-gavelView licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Judge character holding gavelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790748/png-judge-character-holding-gavelView licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLimbs of the Law (1799) by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028013/limbs-the-law-1799-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLove. Law. Physic by Henry Stacy Markshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376048/love-law-physic-henry-stacy-marksFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licensePNG Cartoon judge holding gavel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18625162/png-cartoon-judge-holding-gavelView licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseCartoon judge holding gavel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18771634/cartoon-judge-holding-gavelView licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseCartoon judge holding gavel bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18771734/cartoon-judge-holding-gavel-bookView licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePNG Cartoon judge holding gavel bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18625114/png-cartoon-judge-holding-gavel-bookView licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseQuel malheur de n'avoir pas connu plus tot cerre Eau sublime!: Dentistryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414467/quel-malheur-navoir-pas-connu-plus-tot-cerre-eau-sublime-dentistryFree Image from public domain license