Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagegoldpublic domainillustrationDr. BurtOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 723 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2054 x 3410 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndrew Duncan by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11393056/andrew-duncan-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504225/cellular-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBornemannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479592/bornemannFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Jonathan Hutchinson by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504221/mr-jonathan-hutchinson-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAlexander Wood by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502435/alexander-wood-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam F. Norrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477815/william-norrisFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504226/the-obelisk-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseFrancis Edmund Anstie, M.D., F.R.C.P by photographers Barraud and Jerrardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505909/francis-edmund-anstie-md-frcp-photographers-barraud-and-jerrardFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseMaurizio Schiffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497936/maurizio-schiffFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseSpectroscopic Astronomy by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504290/spectroscopic-astronomy-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIreland in Scotland, or a trip from Oxford to the land of Cakes by Robert Dightonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505657/image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license"Chemistry" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504183/chemistry-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseA Naturalisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504334/naturalistFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePetrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490329/petriFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseLe Chirurgienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378031/chirurgienFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseJ.C. Jüngkenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484009/jc-jungkenFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseLauder Bruntonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506450/lauder-bruntonFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseLiebig the Chemisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504973/liebig-the-chemistFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseElectrical Energyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504278/electrical-energyFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license"There is no man of greater weight in his profession." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504175/there-man-greater-weight-his-profession-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license