Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookwoodenpersonartmanfurniturepublic domainMenno BurkhardtOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 638 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1871 x 3517 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdvertising - pharmaceuticalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339072/advertising-pharmaceuticalFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Lesson in Bandaging by Mary Adelaide Nutting and Lavinia L Dockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355307/lesson-bandaging-mary-adelaide-nutting-and-lavinia-dockFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo ... boys ... the smaller one is severely infected with hookwormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371829/two-boys-the-smaller-one-severely-infected-with-hookwormFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseLéon: Anti Nevralgique Systéme Brevetehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428509/leon-anti-nevralgique-systeme-breveteFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 31, Meucon, France: Interior view- Venereal Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448064/us-army-camp-hospital-no-31-meucon-france-interior-view-venereal-wardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseSickle cell anemiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365654/sickle-cell-anemiaFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseProfesseur Mairethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486562/professeur-mairetFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseEye and Ear Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343637/eye-and-ear-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licensePhysician-Patient relations: Patient attended by family & physicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337284/physician-patient-relations-patient-attended-family-physicianFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseG. Manning Ellis, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11398295/manning-ellis-mdFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433579/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseBabies of a New York Day Nursery by John Spargohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343759/babies-new-york-day-nursery-john-spargoFree Image from public domain licenseMan explaining to teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915187/man-explaining-teamView licenseLouisa M. Alcott: As a nurse in 1862 by Francis Trevelyan Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505991/louisa-alcott-nurse-1862-francis-trevelyan-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735389/secret-book-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseX-ray instruction classroom scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349511/x-ray-instruction-classroom-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseTeaching sign languagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373995/teaching-sign-languageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseAlphonse Fochierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11394021/alphonse-fochierFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816141/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLesson in anatomy by Mondino dei Luzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355556/lesson-anatomy-mondino-dei-luzziFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseEaux Thermales de Chaudesaigues: Le Carlsbad Françaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428771/eaux-thermales-chaudesaigues-carlsbad-francaisFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license"Well, did you follow my advice and eat plenty of animal food?"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428311/well-did-you-follow-advice-and-eat-plenty-animal-foodFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseThe Doctor by Sir Luke Fildeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414345/the-doctor-sir-luke-fildesFree Image from public domain license