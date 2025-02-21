Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonanimalfacebookmedicinepersonartmanFamous French Clinicians: Professor A. Borrel, M.DOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 783 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2305 x 3533 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSouvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377489/souvenirs-congres-paix-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseL' Assiette au Beurre by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416256/assiette-beurre-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseLe Cas Du Dentiste Charle Athan by H Hennaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375814/cas-dentiste-charle-athan-hennaultFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe examination of a young surgeon by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425312/the-examination-young-surgeon-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMonsieur, que faites-vous donc? vous bourrez mon mari dans votre canon! by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377763/monsieur-que-faites-vous-donc-vous-bourrez-mon-mari-dans-votre-canon-chamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait Authentique de Sallot dit Casque de fer: D'apres une photographie communiquee par M. Francal, notre corresponant a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414475/image-hand-skull-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseUn peu de tout by H Linéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406903/peu-tout-lineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseExtraordinary Effects Of Morrisons Vegetable Pills!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428156/extraordinary-effects-morrisons-vegetable-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseNon Sans Douleurs: C'est la moins gatee by Edouard Guillauminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414540/non-sans-douleurs-cest-moins-gatee-edouard-guillauminFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377655/vie-celebrissime-dentistissime-georges-fattet-chamFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseUn monsieur tenant à faire usage d'un des blocs de savon admis à l'exposition de 1849 by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377710/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMademoiselle fait ses dents?: ... monsieur perd les siennes! by Edouard de Beaumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377429/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseLove. Law. Physic by Henry Stacy Markshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376048/love-law-physic-henry-stacy-marksFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseBless Me What a Bump!!! by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375123/bless-what-bump-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseDon't suffer in silence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576613/dont-suffer-silence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLa jambe de bois vient en dormant by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376093/jambe-bois-vient-dormant-chamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLeurs domestiques by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416370/leurs-domestiques-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoffin intended for a rich man by Caroline Naudethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414393/coffin-intended-for-rich-man-caroline-naudetFree Image from public domain license