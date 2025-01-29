Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegolden framefacebookframemedicinepersonchurchartPhotograph of oil painting of John Shaw Billings by Stephen J GreenbergOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2221 x 3300 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseCardinal Mercier, Cecilia Beauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848990/cardinal-mercierFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseLibrary Hall reference deskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511946/library-hall-reference-deskFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe City and Country Beaux (c. 1838) by Francis William Edmondshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787929/the-city-and-country-beaux-c-1838-francis-william-edmondsFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472061/church-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Woman by Adolphe Beauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248040/portrait-woman-adolphe-beauFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licensePortrait of a Woman with Book by Adolphe Beauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277130/portrait-woman-with-book-adolphe-beauFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseThe Coppersmith by Edgar Melville Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182830/the-coppersmith-edgar-melville-wardFree Image from public domain licenseFashion book cover in white editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681707/fashion-book-cover-white-editable-mockupView licenseAu Bon Marche. Pour qui ce beau bouquet?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906466/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704100/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseJohn S. Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505982/john-billingsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Man (19th century) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030375/portrait-man-19th-century-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063877/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn Shaw Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506068/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation & medicine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11275366/innovation-medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Shaw Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506145/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428578/sunday-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseJohn Shaw Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506072/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView licensePortrait of John Shaw Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11476564/portrait-john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we prayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738787/together-prayView licenseJohn Shaw Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506147/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseMary Campbell Stuart by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650663/mary-campbell-stuart-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Shaw Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506108/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, man decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709189/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView licenseJohn Shaw Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475778/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseSurgeon General Joseph K. Barnes and his staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503642/surgeon-general-joseph-barnes-and-his-staffFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644726/sunday-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape Album (Paysage) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788879/landscape-album-paysage-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063874/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAdmiral Collingwood (1st quarter of 19th century) by American and Britishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124571/admiral-collingwood-1st-quarter-19th-century-american-and-britishFree Image from public domain license