rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Photograph of oil painting of John Shaw Billings by Stephen J Greenberg
Save
Edit Image
golden framefacebookframemedicinepersonchurchart
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Cardinal Mercier, Cecilia Beaux
Cardinal Mercier, Cecilia Beaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848990/cardinal-mercierFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Library Hall reference desk
Library Hall reference desk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511946/library-hall-reference-deskFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
The City and Country Beaux (c. 1838) by Francis William Edmonds
The City and Country Beaux (c. 1838) by Francis William Edmonds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787929/the-city-and-country-beaux-c-1838-francis-william-edmondsFree Image from public domain license
Church service Facebook post template, editable design
Church service Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472061/church-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Woman by Adolphe Beau
Portrait of a Woman by Adolphe Beau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248040/portrait-woman-adolphe-beauFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Portrait of a Woman with Book by Adolphe Beau
Portrait of a Woman with Book by Adolphe Beau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277130/portrait-woman-with-book-adolphe-beauFree Image from public domain license
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
The Coppersmith by Edgar Melville Ward
The Coppersmith by Edgar Melville Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182830/the-coppersmith-edgar-melville-wardFree Image from public domain license
Fashion book cover in white editable mockup
Fashion book cover in white editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681707/fashion-book-cover-white-editable-mockupView license
Au Bon Marche. Pour qui ce beau bouquet?
Au Bon Marche. Pour qui ce beau bouquet?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906466/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704100/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
John S. Billings
John S. Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505982/john-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Man (19th century) by American 19th Century
Portrait of a Man (19th century) by American 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030375/portrait-man-19th-century-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063877/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John Shaw Billings
John Shaw Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506068/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Innovation & medicine Instagram post template, editable text
Innovation & medicine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11275366/innovation-medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John Shaw Billings
John Shaw Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506145/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Facebook post template
Sunday service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428578/sunday-service-facebook-post-templateView license
John Shaw Billings
John Shaw Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506072/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView license
Portrait of John Shaw Billings
Portrait of John Shaw Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11476564/portrait-john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray
Together we pray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738787/together-prayView license
John Shaw Billings
John Shaw Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506147/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Mary Campbell Stuart by Gilbert Stuart
Mary Campbell Stuart by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650663/mary-campbell-stuart-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
John Shaw Billings
John Shaw Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506108/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame customizable mockup, man decorating wall
Photo frame customizable mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709189/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
John Shaw Billings
John Shaw Billings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475778/john-shaw-billingsFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
Surgeon General Joseph K. Barnes and his staff
Surgeon General Joseph K. Barnes and his staff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503642/surgeon-general-joseph-barnes-and-his-staffFree Image from public domain license
Sunday school poster template, editable text & design
Sunday school poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644726/sunday-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Landscape Album (Paysage) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Landscape Album (Paysage) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788879/landscape-album-paysage-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063874/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Admiral Collingwood (1st quarter of 19th century) by American and British
Admiral Collingwood (1st quarter of 19th century) by American and British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124571/admiral-collingwood-1st-quarter-19th-century-american-and-britishFree Image from public domain license