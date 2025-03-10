Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagecakespublic domainillustrationportraitsIreland in Scotland, or a trip from Oxford to the land of Cakes by Robert DightonOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 875 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2048 x 2810 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseÇa ne vit plus que pour manger by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376467/ca-vit-plus-que-pour-manger-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postman png sticker, Van Gogh's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706107/png-adult-aesthetic-artView licenseRobert Mayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505037/robert-mayerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseJohn Elliotsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11389572/john-elliotsonFree Image from public domain licenseGift present, celebration remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422693/gift-present-celebration-remix-editable-designView licenseOxford Physiology by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504291/oxford-physiology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseGift present png element, celebration remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12423262/gift-present-png-element-celebration-remix-editable-designView licenseThomas King Chambers by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477427/thomas-king-chambers-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdmond Fremyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479043/edmond-fremyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Sands Cox by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477321/william-sands-cox-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseLe Docteur Baleinierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492730/docteur-baleinierFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn Lindleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485780/john-lindleyFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAlexander Numanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489523/alexander-numanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseThe Baron Spolascohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498898/the-baron-spolascoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseEdward William Murphy by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477311/edward-william-murphy-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseCrafted, Not Just Baked poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19564899/crafted-not-just-baked-poster-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Jeffrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483163/john-jeffriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseJohn Snowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395604/john-snowFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseDeodato Guido Silvano Tancredi (Gratet) Di Dolomieuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11391863/deodato-guido-silvano-tancredi-gratet-dolomieuFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licenseSir John Tweedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500237/sir-john-tweedyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Edward Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480636/john-edward-grayFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseJohann Strausshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474703/johann-straussFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseHolmes Coote by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477426/holmes-coote-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseChapin A. Harris, A.M., M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481181/chapin-harris-am-mdFree Image from public domain license