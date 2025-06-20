Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitclothingDr. Joshua WardOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2225 x 2743 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSymondshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499617/symondsFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThomas Fuller, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479240/thomas-fuller-mdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseD. Henricus Fridericus Deliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323478/henricus-fridericus-deliusFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRené-Jacques-Croissant De Garengeothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479486/rene-jacques-croissant-garengeotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseJean Sénachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498340/jean-senacFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJoshua Ward Esqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500995/joshua-ward-esqFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohann Melchior Verdrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501517/johann-melchior-verdriesFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDr. James Hamilton by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481357/dr-james-hamilton-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohann Jacob Mangetus Med. Docthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487243/johann-jacob-mangetus-med-doctFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseMartinus Willichiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502756/martinus-willichiusFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseP. J. Van Bavegem: Antverpiensis Civitatis nec non regionis Teneramundance Chirurghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504341/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamuel Sonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499017/samuel-soneFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseAlbert De Hallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504734/albert-hallerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseSamuel Johnson, L.L.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484165/samuel-johnson-lldFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseDr. Gregory Grant by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480058/dr-gregory-grant-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseThomas Pennant Esqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490518/thomas-pennant-esqFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSébastien Vaillanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500737/sebastien-vaillantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThos. Trotter M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500364/thos-trotter-mdFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndreas Elias Büchner D.S.R.Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507329/andreas-elias-buchner-dsriFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoannes Guilielmus Widmannushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501652/joannes-guilielmus-widmannusFree Image from public domain license