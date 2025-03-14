Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefaceframepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationMatthaeus Keller PharmacopaeusOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 840 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2317 x 3309 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatthaeus Kellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484303/matthaeus-kellerFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJohannes Hellwigius Phil. & Med. Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481829/johannes-hellwigius-phil-med-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJohann Arnold Friederici. Phil. et Medhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479099/johann-arnold-friederici-phil-medFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseHermannus Conringiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509238/hermannus-conringiusFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseJoh. Laurentius Bauschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500675/joh-laurentius-bauschFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseN.W. Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484076/nw-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseWilhelm Winternitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502572/wilhelm-winternitzFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseDr. J. B. von Sieboldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498652/dr-von-sieboldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseT.R. Malthushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487267/tr-malthusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseErnst von Bibrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504114/ernst-von-bibraFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseBildnis des Bildhauers Melchior Barthel im Oval, null by joachim von sandrarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944554/bildnis-des-bildhauers-melchior-barthel-oval-null-joachim-von-sandrartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage vintage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516990/editable-collage-vintage-frame-backgroundView licenseWilliam Peterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490768/william-peterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseJames Crane, M.D.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387558/james-crane-mdFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohannes Georgius Fabricius, Philosophiae et Medicinae Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390963/johannes-georgius-fabricius-philosophiae-medicinae-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWm. Buchan, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507350/wm-buchan-mdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseChristian von Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484576/christian-von-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516989/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseSamuel Thomas von Soemmerringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499152/samuel-thomas-von-soemmerringFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL. J. Bourdois: Medecin des Enfants de France Chevalier de l'Empire et de la Legion d'Honneur &chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504376/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView licenseCarolus Fridericus Kaltschmied, Ph. et Medhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483912/carolus-fridericus-kaltschmied-ph-medFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseRobt. Ray Jr. M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491199/robt-ray-jr-mdFree Image from public domain license