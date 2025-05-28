Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefaceframepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitLavrentius HeisterusOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2348 x 3058 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLaurentius Heisterushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481909/laurentius-heisterusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFrançois Villettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501405/francois-villetteFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseFridericus Gottlieb Haupthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481490/fridericus-gottlieb-hauptFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLaurentius Heisterushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481874/laurentius-heisterusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJohann Georg Gmelin. D. Med. Consil. Et Archiater Reg. Polonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479825/johann-georg-gmelin-med-consil-archiater-reg-polonFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseJohannes Rulandushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492919/johannes-rulandusFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseD. Bartholomaeus Zornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502869/bartholomaeus-zornFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Angel by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189601/png-aesthetic-angel-abbott-handerson-thayer-artworkView licenseHans Leütkirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486182/hans-leutkirchnerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseGeorges Mareschalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487135/georges-mareschalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseEberhardus Gockelius Med. D. Serenisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479812/eberhardus-gockelius-med-serenissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBurcardus David Maucharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320707/burcardus-david-mauchartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJo. Gottlob Krügerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484841/jo-gottlob-krugerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseLudolph Smids M.D. &https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499371/ludolph-smids-mdFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseOswaldi Gäbelchouerihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479316/oswaldi-gabelchoueriFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLudovicus Von Hörnigkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483002/ludovicus-von-hornigkFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseCarolus de Mertenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487905/carolus-mertensFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseJo. Paul. Wurfbainius. Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321341/jo-paul-wurfbainiusFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThomas Fuller, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479240/thomas-fuller-mdFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian Gottlieb Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486697/christian-gottlieb-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoan Franc Loewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485889/joan-franc-loewFree Image from public domain license