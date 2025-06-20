Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagemoneydesignpublic domainillustrationEtienne et Joseph Montgolfier: Inventeurs en Societé du Globe AërostatiqueOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 724 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1944 x 3221 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePelletierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11394611/pelletierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 29, Le Courneau, France: Aerial viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11447715/us-army-camp-hospital-no-29-courneau-france-aerial-viewFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmbulance Plane- small photo: Ambulance Plane Loaded With Two Patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431127/ambulance-plane-small-photo-ambulance-plane-loaded-with-two-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseWounded soldiers by Etienne Jean Deléclusehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431090/wounded-soldiers-etienne-jean-delecluseFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Leonard Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502404/general-leonard-woodFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licensePhotographs Illustrative of the Cololian Method of Treating Stiff Joints: Wrist exerciseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409234/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Center, Mars, France: Site of Mars Hospital under constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450570/photo-image-construction-hospital-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 118, Savenay, France: Water supply of centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460265/army-hospital-number-118-savenay-france-water-supply-centerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Medecins et les Administrations Reconnaissants: Monument â Jennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504840/les-medecins-les-administrations-reconnaissants-monument-jennerFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseFrancois Guenault Medecin Celebre De La Faculte De Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480404/francois-guenault-medecin-celebre-faculte-parisFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseThe Late Samuel Gross: An American Pioneer in Antiseptic Surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505672/the-late-samuel-gross-american-pioneer-antiseptic-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseJoseph Skodahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477651/joseph-skodaFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licensePLAN de LYON en 1887: por les Studes d'Hygiene, de Police Sanilaire et d'Epidemiologiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373252/image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView licenseDr. John S. Bobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11389094/dr-john-bobbsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMoscow ambulance cart litter, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369973/moscow-ambulance-cart-litter-gungalinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLéon Bourgeois: Fondateur de la Société des Nationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506684/leon-bourgeois-fondateur-societe-des-nationsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633377/png-adult-cartoon-collageView licenseAnt. Lor. Lavoisierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485277/ant-lor-lavoisierFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMlle Claire, l'imfirmière automate de l'Hôpital Bretonneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406990/mlle-claire-limfirmiere-automate-lhopital-bretonneauFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGuy Crescent Fagonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11391044/guy-crescent-fagonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799043/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseP.L. Brard: Assemblee Nationale Galerie Des Representants Du Peuple (1848)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504372/pl-brard-assemblee-nationale-galerie-des-representants-peuple-1848Free Image from public domain license