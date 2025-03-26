rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nicholas H. Swellengrebel
Save
Edit Image
facepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitclothing
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Dr. Wilhelm Sachse
Dr. Wilhelm Sachse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478433/dr-wilhelm-sachseFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andreas Joseph Freyherr von Stifft
Andreas Joseph Freyherr von Stifft
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11396512/andreas-joseph-freyherr-von-stifftFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Dr. Joh. Frd. Niemann: Königs. Preuss. Reg. und Mediz. Rath, Ritter p.p
Dr. Joh. Frd. Niemann: Königs. Preuss. Reg. und Mediz. Rath, Ritter p.p
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505097/dr-joh-frd-niemann-konigs-preuss-reg-und-mediz-rath-ritter-ppFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Johann Lukas Schönlein
Johann Lukas Schönlein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497796/johann-lukas-schonleinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Joseph S. Outrepont
Joseph S. Outrepont
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505085/joseph-outrepontFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Dr. Wilhelm Wagner
Dr. Wilhelm Wagner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505241/dr-wilhelm-wagnerFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
His Excellency Professor Ernst von Bergmann: Professor of Surgery in the University of Berlin
His Excellency Professor Ernst von Bergmann: Professor of Surgery in the University of Berlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482198/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eichhorn
Eichhorn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11393575/eichhornFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
H. Boskowitz, M.D
H. Boskowitz, M.D
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506589/boskowitz-mdFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Dr. Wilhelm Wagner: Königl. Preus. Geheimer Medicinal Rath, ordentl: Professor an der Königl
Dr. Wilhelm Wagner: Königl. Preus. Geheimer Medicinal Rath, ordentl: Professor an der Königl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505250/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Dr. Weizel
Dr. Weizel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505275/dr-weizelFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bernhard S. Schultze
Bernhard S. Schultze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493327/bernhard-schultzeFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Babinet
Babinet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480155/babinetFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Wilson Jewell, M.D
Wilson Jewell, M.D
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483568/wilson-jewell-mdFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Richard Wettstein
Richard Wettstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501842/richard-wettsteinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license
Dr. Heyfelder: Professor der Heilkunde an der Universität Erlangen
Dr. Heyfelder: Professor der Heilkunde an der Universität Erlangen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504808/dr-heyfelder-professor-der-heilkunde-der-universitat-erlangenFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791413/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Dr: Sig: Fr: Hermbstaedt
Dr: Sig: Fr: Hermbstaedt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481702/dr-sig-fr-hermbstaedtFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
H.E. Bruce-Porter, Esq., M.D
H.E. Bruce-Porter, Esq., M.D
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507210/he-bruce-porter-esq-mdFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781967/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Dr. Stephen F. Barez
Dr. Stephen F. Barez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480805/dr-stephen-barezFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Le Docteur Wolowski
Le Docteur Wolowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505304/docteur-wolowskiFree Image from public domain license