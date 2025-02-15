Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundflowersfacepersonartmanvintagefurnitureAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1175 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2330 x 2379 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFeast of Adam and Eve png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704349/png-adam-and-eve-aesthetic-artView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505846/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505844/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400988/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836597/loving-memory-poster-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505822/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400825/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505835/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCentro Medico Naval, Lima, Peru: Inauguration Ceremony, luncheon at Officers Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329949/photo-image-flowers-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505824/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseFloral head man, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355469/floral-head-man-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505823/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseFloral head man png, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560319/floral-head-man-png-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400830/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseFlower face man collage element, sky mixed media illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212411/flower-face-man-collage-element-sky-mixed-media-illustration-editable-designView licenseEleanor Roosevelt at Top Cottage on the National Institute of Health Bethesda campus 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511374/photo-image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401001/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400763/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1972Free Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain licenseFlower face man background, sky mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393890/imageView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400758/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license