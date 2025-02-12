Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemantrophyvintagecelebrationpublic domainportraitAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1188 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2314 x 2291 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296699/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296752/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296782/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505822/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400990/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1978Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296755/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400763/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1972Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296785/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505844/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297359/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505851/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296824/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505846/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296775/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400768/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296821/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, Congressman John Brademas, and Dr. K. Sune D. Bergstromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400709/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296774/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400831/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296720/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400760/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseModern certified lawyer & attorney editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914087/modern-certified-lawyer-attorney-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400825/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license3d certified lawyer & attorney editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914088/certified-lawyer-attorney-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain licenseSmiling old man in yoga classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900851/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseSmiling old man in yoga classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901070/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915603/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400706/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseSmiling old man in yoga classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912487/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400826/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912952/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license