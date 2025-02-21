Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettemansmokevintagepublic domainHugh Owens ThomasOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2085 x 3037 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseHugh O. Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499904/hugh-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseEugne Suehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505166/eugne-sueFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseSir William R. Gowers, M.D., F.R.Shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480125/sir-william-gowers-md-frsFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn B. Roberts, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492130/john-roberts-mdFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseWilhelm Griesingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480540/wilhelm-griesingerFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570065/smoking-kills-blog-banner-templateView licenseJohn Johnstone M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484139/john-johnstone-mdFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569883/tobacco-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaurice Perrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490418/maurice-perrinFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseAlonzo Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508423/alonzo-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharles H.S. Davis, M.D.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322851/charles-hs-davis-mdFree Image from public domain licenseHippie party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463878/hippie-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarl A. Ewaldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390905/carl-ewaldFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516647/cannabis-store-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseT. Gaillard Thomas, M.D., LL.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499890/gaillard-thomas-md-lldFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKarl Joseph Eberthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11393521/karl-joseph-eberthFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516648/cannabis-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHugh Williamsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502779/hugh-williamsonFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516644/cannabis-store-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJ.W. Dowlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11392141/jw-dowlingFree Image from public domain licenseFemale witch casting fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663744/female-witch-casting-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAn old man smoking a cigarettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511032/old-man-smoking-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseFemale witch summoning fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664930/female-witch-summoning-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJohn Calvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508681/john-calvinFree Image from public domain licenseMedical cannabis Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463856/medical-cannabis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThomas William Harveyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481030/thomas-william-harveyFree Image from public domain licenseMedical cannabis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460132/medical-cannabis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArnoldus Tholinxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499929/arnoldus-tholinxFree Image from public domain licenseGrief relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275716/grief-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseRaimundus Lulliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486662/raimundus-lulliusFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseThomas P. Tealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500043/thomas-tealeFree Image from public domain license