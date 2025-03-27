Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagehandsfacepatternpersonartsunflowervintagepublic domainWetherell & Pierce, Boston shoe store, 125 Westminster St. Providence R.I by Charlotte Perkins GilmanOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 783 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1667 x 2555 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. George H. Davis, florist, Boston rose buds, cor. Broad & Union Street's sic, Providence, R.I by Charlotte Perkins Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509526/image-rose-flowers-handFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071869/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseAn idyll by Charlotte Perkins Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509524/idyll-charlotte-perkins-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929464/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseBe Clean Soap Powder, Manufactured by N.H. Pearce & Co., Cranston, R.ICollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648543/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513098/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWestland Safety Lamp Company by Charlotte Perkins Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509529/westland-safety-lamp-company-charlotte-perkins-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseBe Clean Soap Powder, Manufactured by N.H. Pearce & Co., Cranston, R.ICollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647076/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071883/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseLydia E. Pinkham's grandchildrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427852/lydia-pinkhams-grandchildrenFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787423/monet-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLe Petit Docteurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428462/petit-docteurFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475935/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashions of the Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427609/fashions-the-dayFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475931/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarpenter & Pierces Pharmacyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407833/carpenter-pierces-pharmacyFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer editable background, Gustav Klimt's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7550741/imageView licenseSirop Zed: girls by the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511056/sirop-zed-girls-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseBroken legs or heads, yield to medic art, but what can you do, for a broken heart?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408239/image-heart-hand-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license"Daughters of the Queen.": nurses with the Canadian contingent, South Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386905/daughters-the-queen-nurses-with-the-canadian-contingent-south-africaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharacters of New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427599/characters-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePurgantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511144/purganteFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlbino childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324270/albino-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSolucion Pautauberge contra la toshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511219/solucion-pautauberge-contra-tosFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseAlvina Cordialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511471/alvina-cordialFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait, vintage collage element. Remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492565/van-goghs-portrait-vintage-collage-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas entertainment at the Royal Free Hospital, Gray's Inn Road by Charles Joseph Stanilandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407074/image-christmas-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage phone wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832730/paper-collage-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseLittle girl running from a dog by Louise Ibelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408225/little-girl-running-from-dog-louise-ibelsFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981449/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseDavid S. Brown & Company New York: soap makers & perfumershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424437/david-brown-company-new-york-soap-makers-perfumersFree Image from public domain license