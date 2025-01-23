Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonnewspaperartvintagepublic domainillustrationThree women discussing choleraOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1058 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2696 x 2376 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseVéritable Choléra-morbushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509545/veritable-cholera-morbusFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998854/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseLiquor as a cure for cholera by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509566/liquor-cure-for-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432343/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseModes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792888/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFruit newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239425/fruit-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseJe sens des gargouillemenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509576/sens-des-gargouillemensFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427905/business-growth-instagram-story-templateView licenseModes et Manières No. 41: Elle y pense (Paysane aved barbes liées sous le menton) (1801) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinning strategy Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427883/winning-strategy-instagram-story-templateView licenseLa peur du mal donne le mal de la peurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509551/peur-mal-donne-mal-peurFree Image from public domain licenseCEO mode on Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825432/ceo-mode-facebook-post-templateView licenseMan and woman discussing ways to ward off cholera by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509577/man-and-woman-discussing-ways-ward-off-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLa Malade en Colere by Charles Émile Wattierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509567/malade-colere-charles-emile-wattierFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999208/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439131/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView licenseModes et Manières No. 37: Les deux amies (Capotte a boucles... Tunique de crêpe) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792969/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825387/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseLa Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebauthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRocket newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241755/rocket-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCaricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775870/caricatures-parisiennes-gavotte-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseModes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793027/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLes Héroïnes d'aujourd'hui (first half 19th century) by Claude Louis Desraishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787907/les-heroines-daujourdhui-first-half-19th-century-claude-louis-desraisFree Image from public domain licenseFruit newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239426/fruit-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Vintage couple in historical attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409673/png-vintage-couple-historical-attireView licenseAnimal newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239392/animal-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseModes et Manières No. 24: Prends vite (Coiffure en cheveus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792979/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439152/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA London Board of Health Hunting After Cases Like Cholera by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509570/london-board-health-hunting-after-cases-like-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup & beauty, fashionista backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527997/makeup-beauty-fashionista-backgroundView licenseModes et Manières No. 30: Ne laissai-je rien? (Robe en Organdis de couleur) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792885/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic newspaper mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641387/realistic-newspaper-mockup-editable-designView licenseCholera "Tramples the victors & the vanquished both." by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509588/cholera-tramples-the-victors-the-vanquished-both-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license