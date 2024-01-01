https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509802Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlice's Adventures in Wonderland: “What day of the month is it?” he said, turning to Alice (1907) illustrated by Charles Robinson.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11509802View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 891 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1616 x 2177 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAlice's Adventures in Wonderland: “What day of the month is it?” he said, turning to Alice (1907) illustrated by Charles Robinson.More