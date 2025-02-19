Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalbuildingblackvintagetechnologypublic domainhillretroLister Hill Center- Application Technology SatelliteOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5963 x 4779 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986532/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseLister Hill Center- Application Technology Satellitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424382/lister-hill-center-application-technology-satelliteFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLister Hill Center- Application Technology Satellitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424396/lister-hill-center-application-technology-satelliteFree Image from public domain licenseOrgan donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986526/organ-donation-poster-templateView licenseLister Hill Center- Application Technology Satellitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424380/lister-hill-center-application-technology-satelliteFree Image from public domain license3D doctor & nurse, medical team editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394608/doctor-nurse-medical-team-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- X-Ray Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472737/photo-image-hospital-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Dental Clinic X-Ray Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453857/photo-image-hospital-building-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHappy business team giving high fivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906382/happy-business-team-giving-high-fiveView licenseLister Hill Center- CTS Experiment, 1976-79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424387/lister-hill-center-cts-experiment-1976-79Free Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987101/health-checkup-instagram-story-templateView licenseInterior view of an operating room, 2nd Field Hospital, Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350268/interior-view-operating-room-2nd-field-hospital-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358653/robotic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLister Hill Center- Application Technology Satellitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510401/lister-hill-center-application-technology-satelliteFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358692/robotic-surgery-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLister Hill Center- Application Technology Satellitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372589/lister-hill-center-application-technology-satelliteFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358707/robotic-surgery-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 93, Cannes, France: Interior of Operating Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458585/us-army-base-hospital-no-93-cannes-france-interior-operating-roomFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial freedom png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342735/financial-freedom-png-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 99, Hyeres, France: X-ray department at le Golf Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458967/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057018/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLister Hill Center- Application Technology Satellitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510393/lister-hill-center-application-technology-satelliteFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOptician, Eye Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11344517/optician-eye-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseChiropractic center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474022/chiropractic-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLister Hill Center- CTS Experiment, 1976-79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424378/lister-hill-center-cts-experiment-1976-79Free Image from public domain license3D veterinarian animal doctor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458127/veterinarian-animal-doctor-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No.36, Detroit, Mich: Interior view- Dental Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471098/us-army-general-hospital-no36-detroit-mich-interior-view-dental-clinicFree Image from public domain license3D veterinarian animal doctor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397088/veterinarian-animal-doctor-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- Emergency Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472755/photo-image-hospital-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472797/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.82, Toul, France: X-Ray Room showing machine and vertical fluoroscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457922/photo-image-hospital-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667950/mount-fuji-facebook-story-templateView licenseLister Hill Center- Application Technology Satellitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426899/lister-hill-center-application-technology-satelliteFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966558/medical-technology-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCentral Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Private Room, New East Winghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327243/photo-image-hospital-building-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165482/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseThe operating theatre: Alton Cottage Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408443/the-operating-theatre-alton-cottage-hospitalFree Image from public domain license