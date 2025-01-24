Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacemedicinepeoplemanmicrophonedoctorpublic domaingunStaff physician of the WHO vaccinates a youngster against smallpox by means of a jet injectorOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5933 x 4734 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseProviding oral polio vaccine to children in Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510433/providing-oral-polio-vaccine-children-africaFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInfant receives an injectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510587/infant-receives-injectionFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOssie Davis at Freedmens' Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510681/ossie-davis-freedmens-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSurgeon General Parran in front of a mobile syphilis trailerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510912/surgeon-general-parran-front-mobile-syphilis-trailerFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseNurse and soldiers in a hospital rec roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320065/nurse-and-soldiers-hospital-rec-roomFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA view of Kamalia by Joseph Charles Barrowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323963/view-kamalia-joseph-charles-barrowFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA man in a long apron guides a suspended barrel into a steaming vathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312831/man-long-apron-guides-suspended-barrel-into-steaming-vatFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePediatric clinic waiting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510666/pediatric-clinic-waiting-roomFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943578/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseFamily receives inoculations against typhoid feverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369466/family-receives-inoculations-against-typhoid-feverFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947265/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 114, Fleury-sur-Aisne, France: Nurses in canteen serving hot…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334201/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCleaning cageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369555/cleaning-cagesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital Nos. 6 & 7, Souilly, France: News Correspondent, Henry Wales, injured in auto accidenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452326/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907176/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseBuilding condition three men examine pool of waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510495/building-condition-three-men-examine-pool-waterFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516218/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA little black boy with a brace on one leg hoes in a fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312417/little-black-boy-with-brace-one-leg-hoes-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907162/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licensePatient receiving injection while in hospital bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434225/patient-receiving-injection-while-hospital-bedFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336368/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseVD treatment center: Physician prepares patient for intravenous injectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433898/treatment-center-physician-prepares-patient-for-intravenous-injectionFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseLarvicide spraying from a jeephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510581/larvicide-spraying-from-jeepFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792593/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA view of a bridge over the Ba-Fing or Black River by Joseph Charles Barrowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323982/view-bridge-over-the-ba-fing-black-river-joseph-charles-barrowFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9410593/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadiation - Effects: Patient's Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409706/radiation-effects-patients-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedical exam - infant through age twelvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436075/medical-exam-infant-through-age-twelveFree Image from public domain license