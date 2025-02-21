Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecloudhandfacepersoncigarettemansmokedarkMan smoking a cigaretteOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2231 x 2971 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseA woman smoking a cigarettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511033/woman-smoking-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseAn old man smoking a cigarettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511032/old-man-smoking-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseGroup portrait at the November 7, 1961 meeting in the Mayflower Hotel of the Association of Military Surgeons by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358199/photo-image-background-papers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseDrs. Meyer and Parkman and Scientist Hope Hopps working in rubella research lab by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11310272/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFemale witch casting fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663744/female-witch-casting-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRubella research by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11310277/rubella-research-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseFemale witch summoning fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664930/female-witch-summoning-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDr. Joseph Kinyounhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372491/dr-joseph-kinyounFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseBiomedical research using lasers by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434233/biomedical-research-using-lasers-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licenseJoshua Lederberg and the National Advisory Mental Health Councilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384632/joshua-lederberg-and-the-national-advisory-mental-health-councilFree Image from public domain licenseGrief relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275716/grief-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlood plasma, normally clear, turns milky white ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434291/blood-plasma-normally-clear-turns-milky-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570065/smoking-kills-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaurice Crowther Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365930/maurice-crowther-hallFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569883/tobacco-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseJane A. Delanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509009/jane-delanoFree Image from public domain licenseOnline counseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275815/online-counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseLucile Petryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371815/lucile-petryFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseEdouard Gleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479841/edouard-gleyFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman working on digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916874/businessman-working-digital-tabletView licenseGeorge W. Mannshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487225/george-mannsFree Image from public domain licenseHippie party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463878/hippie-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOswald Schmiedeberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497840/oswald-schmiedebergFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459969/not-smoke-facebook-story-templateView licenseMouse receives a drop of fluid from a syringe by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434228/mouse-receives-drop-fluid-from-syringe-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459946/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn H. Claibornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11396014/john-claiborneFree Image from public domain licenseMan with white mask editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760618/man-with-white-mask-editable-design-community-remixView licenseLewis R. Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499801/lewis-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseDemon lord spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663740/demon-lord-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseAbraham Jacobihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483125/abraham-jacobiFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516647/cannabis-store-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam H. Welchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501965/william-welchFree Image from public domain license