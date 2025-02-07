Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundhandfacepersoncrossbuildingmanvintageLa balle qui passait m'a frappée au bras droit, soultenez-le drapeau, tenez-le toujours droit!Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 766 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2064 x 3234 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licensePrière pour la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386827/priere-pour-franceFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417167/healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseN'envoyez pas trop de blessés de France, O mon doux Jésus, dans notre ambulance =: Do not send too many wounded from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654609/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseHead of a Doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14269337/head-dogFree Image from public domain licensePng 3d financial development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713041/png-financial-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Soldier by Stephen Ayling and Robert Smirkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312214/the-soldier-stephen-ayling-and-robert-smirkeFree Image from public domain licenseEnd patriarchy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13239914/end-patriarchy-poster-templateView licenseTweede aanval op Port Arthur door de schepen Hayatori en Asagiri (1904) by Seisai and Kiya Sôjirôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13774909/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJob recruitment Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487747/job-recruitment-facebook-story-templateView licenseManning the guns at Fort Totten, near Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370130/manning-the-guns-fort-totten-near-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416856/diverse-healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint George with the Arms of Spethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264105/saint-george-with-the-arms-spethFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness People Corporate Organization Working Concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14937077/business-people-corporate-organization-working-concept-remixView licenseBattlefield scene with cavalry by Jacques Gamelinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339282/battlefield-scene-with-cavalry-jacques-gamelinFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449061/diverse-healthcare-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseJe ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511227/puis-vous-refuser-mais-nallez-pas-abuserFree Image from public domain licenseMeet our team Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487004/meet-our-team-facebook-story-templateView licenseAanval op Pyongyang: ons leger neemt de vijandelijke nederzetting over (1894) by Mizuno Toshikata and Sekiguchi Masajirôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13774395/image-paper-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCes anges des champs de bataillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511072/ces-anges-des-champs-batailleFree Image from public domain licensePNG diverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430338/png-diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseAngles of mercy, on the fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407061/angles-mercy-the-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable race driver mockup sportswear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236253/editable-race-driver-mockup-sportswear-designView licenseEvacuation of wounded from burning woods at the Wildernesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379631/evacuation-wounded-from-burning-woods-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887771/business-collage-remixView licenseNos braves!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511210/nos-bravesFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417504/diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. War of 1898: Surgeon attending to the wounded in the field hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338171/us-war-1898-surgeon-attending-the-wounded-the-field-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseLa foi: dieu protège la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511193/foi-dieu-protege-franceFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381336/rainy-season-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRusso-Japanese War: Japanese ambulance men at work on a battlefield. Pen and ink drawing by H. Johnson, 1904.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020050/image-cartoon-person-clothingFree Image from public domain license3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView licenseInterior of Pehtang Fort showing the Magazine and Wooden Gun by Felice Beatohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325027/interior-pehtang-fort-showing-the-magazine-and-wooden-gun-felice-beatoFree Image from public domain licenseRace driver, fashion apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787595/race-driver-fashion-apparel-mockupView licenseThe Battle with the Five Kings of Canaan by Rudolf von Emshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252830/the-battle-with-the-five-kings-canaan-rudolf-von-emsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseThe Battle between Abner's and Joab's Men by Rudolf von Emshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251789/the-battle-between-abners-and-joabs-men-rudolf-von-emsFree Image from public domain license