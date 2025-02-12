Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehandhospitalangelspersonartmanvintageworld war iCes anges des champs de batailleOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 726 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1991 x 3293 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAs-tu songé, France chériehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511229/as-tu-songe-france-cherieFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Red Cross Nurses caring for British and French wounded at railroad station in Montmirail…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412206/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Sanitary Train No. 110: First aid at the dressing station of 137th Ambulance Company, Ampherbach, Germanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411857/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiniature World War I battle scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17723901/miniature-world-war-battle-sceneView licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorld War I battlefield scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17730033/world-war-battlefield-sceneView licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLt. J.W. Brooks and Lt. E.G. Hanelinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507073/lt-jw-brooks-and-lt-eg-hanelinFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Sanitary Train No. 101https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335038/us-army-sanitary-train-no-101Free Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.1, Gondrecourt, France: Red Cross Nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461552/us-army-camp-hospital-no1-gondrecourt-france-red-cross-nursesFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 307, Fismes, France: Ambulance and driverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464921/us-army-field-hospital-no-307-fismes-france-ambulance-and-driverFree Image from public domain licenseHuman rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978857/human-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFirst aid station directly behind front, 1st Division, Nissy sur Bois, July 17, 1918https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435642/photo-image-people-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA dog and his master protected alike from poison gas at the battle front from The book of dogs (1919) by National Geographic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16595134/image-dog-animal-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStretchers: Wounded man being carried away on rolling stretcher from Regimental Aid Station, near Cantigny, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411579/photo-image-people-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613663/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 6, Paris, France: Nurses of the staff on steps of hospital, former home of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333443/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Nurse attending patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331544/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurses and influenza…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334749/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613662/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Operating room scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439223/american-red-cross-hospital-toul-france-operating-room-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Tent over a badly burned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334638/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSalon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438682/salon-franco-belge-exposition-dart-profit-des-oeuvres-guerreFree Image from public domain licensevoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895240/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334640/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098101/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 17, Dijon, France: Evacuating wounded from a hospital trainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437073/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license