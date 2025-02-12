rawpixel
Ces anges des champs de bataille
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
As-tu songé, France chérie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511229/as-tu-songe-france-cherieFree Image from public domain license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Red Cross Nurses caring for British and French wounded at railroad station in Montmirail…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412206/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army Sanitary Train No. 110: First aid at the dressing station of 137th Ambulance Company, Ampherbach, Germany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411857/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Miniature World War I battle scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17723901/miniature-world-war-battle-sceneView license
World War I battlefield scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17730033/world-war-battlefield-sceneView license
Lt. J.W. Brooks and Lt. E.G. Hanelin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507073/lt-jw-brooks-and-lt-eg-hanelinFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army. Sanitary Train No. 101
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335038/us-army-sanitary-train-no-101Free Image from public domain license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.1, Gondrecourt, France: Red Cross Nurses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461552/us-army-camp-hospital-no1-gondrecourt-france-red-cross-nursesFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 307, Fismes, France: Ambulance and driver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464921/us-army-field-hospital-no-307-fismes-france-ambulance-and-driverFree Image from public domain license
First aid station directly behind front, 1st Division, Nissy sur Bois, July 17, 1918
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435642/photo-image-people-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A dog and his master protected alike from poison gas at the battle front from The book of dogs (1919) by National Geographic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16595134/image-dog-animal-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Stretchers: Wounded man being carried away on rolling stretcher from Regimental Aid Station, near Cantigny, France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411579/photo-image-people-man-blackFree Image from public domain license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 6, Paris, France: Nurses of the staff on steps of hospital, former home of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333443/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Nurse attending patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331544/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurses and influenza…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334749/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
American Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Operating room scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439223/american-red-cross-hospital-toul-france-operating-room-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Tent over a badly burned…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334638/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Salon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438682/salon-franco-belge-exposition-dart-profit-des-oeuvres-guerreFree Image from public domain license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334640/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 17, Dijon, France: Evacuating wounded from a hospital train
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437073/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license