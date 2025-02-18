Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagehandshospitalfacemedicinepersoncrossesbuildingmansNe me montrez pas cette horreur, sa famille est, là-bas, en pleursOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 778 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2079 x 3205 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseJe ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511227/puis-vous-refuser-mais-nallez-pas-abuserFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 22, Beau Desert, France: Dressing room, rolling bandageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470232/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416856/diverse-healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511255/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-hospital-roomFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449061/diverse-healthcare-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473081/us-navy-base-hospital-no1-brest-france-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386882/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Ward 4, used for mastoid caseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459461/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417167/healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.29, Tottenham, England: General medicine wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470477/us-army-base-hospital-no29-tottenham-england-general-medicine-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJ'attends la fin de cette triste guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428641/jattends-fin-cette-triste-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLewellys Barker standing at bedsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436277/lewellys-barker-standing-bedsideFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.84, Perigueux, France: Dressing amputation woundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458076/us-army-base-hospital-no84-perigueux-france-dressing-amputation-woundFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView licenseARC Hospital No. 5- Nurse with patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354515/arc-hospital-no-nurse-with-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441852/hospital-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 28, Nevers, France: Dressing Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11447669/us-army-camp-hospital-no-28-nevers-france-dressing-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKing George Military Hospital, Cara Countess of Straffordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409090/king-george-military-hospital-cara-countess-straffordFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270543/online-doctor-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Base Hospital, Camp Zachary Taylor, Louisville, Kentucky: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470699/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatients at Military Hospital No. 75https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371104/patients-military-hospital-noFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334699/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital, Virton, Belgium: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471926/us-army-hospital-virton-belgium-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798248/healthcare-hospitals-instagram-post-templateView licenseGymnastics - Medical: Patient using exercise apparatushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416427/gymnastics-medical-patient-using-exercise-apparatusFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 6, Bordeaux, France: Interior of one of the officer's wardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11423338/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454061/innovative-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 2, Baccarat, France: View inside of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451912/us-army-evacuation-hospital-no-baccarat-france-view-inside-wardFree Image from public domain license