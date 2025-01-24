rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Preparación de Wampole: tropical
Save
Edit Image
junglepalm treesplanttreespersonartforestvintage
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730413/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wampole's Preparation: tropical
Wampole's Preparation: tropical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511564/wampoles-preparation-tropicalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704507/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Preparación de Wampole: swans
Preparación de Wampole: swans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511110/preparacion-wampole-swansFree Image from public domain license
Gold zebra background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold zebra background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703022/gold-zebra-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wampole's Preparation: windmill : yellow tint
Wampole's Preparation: windmill : yellow tint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511480/wampoles-preparation-windmill-yellow-tintFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721519/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cerezo silvestre hipofosfitos y malta con los principios activos medicinales del aceite de hígado de bacalao, forman un…
Cerezo silvestre hipofosfitos y malta con los principios activos medicinales del aceite de hígado de bacalao, forman un…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511051/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721638/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wampole's Preparation: windmill : red tint
Wampole's Preparation: windmill : red tint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428376/wampoles-preparation-windmill-red-tintFree Image from public domain license
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722322/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
La rose sans epines
La rose sans epines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511104/rose-sans-epinesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721395/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The rose without thorns: four angels
The rose without thorns: four angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511112/the-rose-without-thorns-four-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Gold elephant background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold elephant background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702959/gold-elephant-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…
Cerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704696/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wampole's Preparation: boating
Wampole's Preparation: boating
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511547/wampoles-preparation-boatingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705302/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Preparación de Wampole: three girls in a wooden basket
Preparación de Wampole: three girls in a wooden basket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511574/preparacion-wampole-three-girls-wooden-basketFree Image from public domain license
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702777/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Preparación de Wampole: windmill
Preparación de Wampole: windmill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511118/preparacion-wampole-windmillFree Image from public domain license
Golden jaguar background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Golden jaguar background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702916/golden-jaguar-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wampole's Preparation
Wampole's Preparation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324138/wampoles-preparationFree Image from public domain license
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702805/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wampole's Preparation: cod
Wampole's Preparation: cod
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511251/wampoles-preparation-codFree Image from public domain license
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702819/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Thos. Whitfield, Pharmacist
Thos. Whitfield, Pharmacist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428009/thos-whitfield-pharmacistFree Image from public domain license
Tropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255291/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429137/ayers-ague-cure-warranted-cure-fever-ague-and-all-malarial-disordersFree Image from public domain license
Tropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255290/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Risley's Extract Witch Hazel
Risley's Extract Witch Hazel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372975/risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain license
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722296/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Preparación De Wampole: Fisherman with several fish in his boat
Preparación De Wampole: Fisherman with several fish in his boat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428408/preparacion-wampole-fisherman-with-several-fish-his-boatFree Image from public domain license
Green palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
Green palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828667/green-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView license
Preparación de Wampole: roses. Advertisement for Wampole's Preparation. Card is shaped like a potted plant in which there…
Preparación de Wampole: roses. Advertisement for Wampole's Preparation. Card is shaped like a potted plant in which there…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782611/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Green palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
Green palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828536/green-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView license
Preparacion De Wampole: Cerezo Silvestre
Preparacion De Wampole: Cerezo Silvestre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428413/preparacion-wampole-cerezo-silvestreFree Image from public domain license
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831891/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
This boy knows a good thing when he sees it
This boy knows a good thing when he sees it
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511577/this-boy-knows-good-thing-when-seesFree Image from public domain license