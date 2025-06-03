Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedoganimalfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationComme Monsieur Fred a été bien sage, sa maman le récompense en lui donnant un morceau de sucre imbibé de quelques gouttes du délicieux Alcool de Menthe de Ricqlés by Henry GerbaultOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 837 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2094 x 3003 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591126/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ'ai du bon tabac by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511138/jai-bon-tabac-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591109/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonsieur Dumollet by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511098/monsieur-dumollet-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591117/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMalbrough: Malbrough s'en va-t-en guerre by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511062/malbrough-malbrough-sen-va-t-en-guerre-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa civilité puérile et honnète by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511149/civilite-puerile-honnete-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAs-tu vu la casquette? by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511180/as-tu-casquette-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Roy Dagoberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511111/roy-dagobertFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472268/dog-walking-benefits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLe pont d'Avignon by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511137/pont-davignon-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licensePet quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408497/pet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseSafe Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427816/safe-cureFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364068/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: girl in pink hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511044/sirop-zed-paris-girl-pink-hatFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730091/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePreparación de Wampole: three girls in a wooden baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511574/preparacion-wampole-three-girls-wooden-basketFree Image from public domain licenseDog guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495837/dog-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseComme on fair son droit à Paris (Cours Préparatoire rue de la Harpe) (1866(?)) by Derancourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: boy in blue hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312219/sirop-zed-paris-boy-blue-hatFree Image from public domain licenseDog walker poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472391/dog-walker-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUniformes de l'armée Française (1789-1906): la garde nationale (1840) by Ariste Boulineauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511150/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseMy first pet Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471481/first-pet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licenseL'Oiseau ranime (1787) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025924/loiseau-ranime-1787-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseDog guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12222813/dog-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolucion Pautauberge contra la toshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511219/solucion-pautauberge-contra-tosFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, dog teacher editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9428986/science-education-dog-teacher-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa rose sans epineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511104/rose-sans-epinesFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471482/international-dog-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWampole's Preparationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324138/wampoles-preparationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseRich and poor use: Porters Cough Balsamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373027/rich-and-poor-use-porters-cough-balsamFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815427/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrilles Quinquina, Perpignanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511099/trilles-quinquina-perpignanFree Image from public domain license