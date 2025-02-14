Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageborderfloral borderflowersplantseaartpink flowerspillsPurganteOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2115 x 2960 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaper craft leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003248/paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseThe great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret tryinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427981/the-great-sierra-kidney-and-liver-cure-you-will-never-regret-tryingFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese lotus lake background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740635/japanese-lotus-lake-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa rose sans epineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511104/rose-sans-epinesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685228/japanese-travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSample of Seely's Perfumeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429136/sample-seelys-perfumesFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158687/paper-leaf-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer flower border set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115444/summer-flower-border-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSeidlitine Seidlitz Powdershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372929/seidlitine-seidlitz-powdersFree Image from public domain licenseFloral balloon border background, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082328/floral-balloon-border-background-editable-cute-designView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: girl in pink hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511044/sirop-zed-paris-girl-pink-hatFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseThe rose without thorns: four angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511112/the-rose-without-thorns-four-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615562/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDavid S. Brown & Company New York: soap makers & perfumershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424437/david-brown-company-new-york-soap-makers-perfumersFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685220/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThos. Whitfield, Pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428021/thos-whitfield-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158583/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429069/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseColorful spring flowers png border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186604/colorful-spring-flowers-png-border-editable-designView licenseSolucion Pautauberge contra la toshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511219/solucion-pautauberge-contra-tosFree Image from public domain licenseFloral balloon border background, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080806/floral-balloon-border-background-editable-cute-designView licenseZilatone reestablishes normal liver bile and bowel functionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511263/zilatone-reestablishes-normal-liver-bile-and-bowel-functionsFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212616/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView licenseLe pont d'Avignon by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511137/pont-davignon-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158563/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685227/japanese-travel-agency-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBoyd's Miniature Galvanic Battery: for the effectual cure of nearly all diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427960/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFloral balloon border mobile wallpaper, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082330/floral-balloon-border-mobile-wallpaper-editable-cute-designView licenseThos. Whitfield, Pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428010/thos-whitfield-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseParis, La Conciergerie & Le Pont au Changehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511128/paris-conciergerie-pont-changeFree Image from public domain licenseCactus, purple border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298438/cactus-purple-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseParis, La Tour Eiffelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511086/paris-tour-eiffelFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212602/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView licenseLa Rosa Senza Spinashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428409/rosa-senza-spinasFree Image from public domain licensePink exotic flowers background, colorful botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211229/pink-exotic-flowers-background-colorful-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseAlvina Cordialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511471/alvina-cordialFree Image from public domain license