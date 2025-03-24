Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerosefacelightpersonsartpillsvintagepublic domainPildoras para rosadas: personas palidas del Dr WilliamsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2073 x 2950 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseUse Dr. Kilmer's Swamp Root Kidney Liver & Bladder Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372918/use-dr-kilmers-swamp-root-kidney-liver-bladder-cureFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633882/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDr. Marshall's Snuff: aromatic snuffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511240/dr-marshalls-snuff-aromatic-snuffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801452/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDr. Kilmer seated among testimonialshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335983/dr-kilmer-seated-among-testimonialsFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072472/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licensePresented by Van Riper & Co., Druggists: Risley's Extract Witch Hazelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372963/presented-van-riper-co-druggists-risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseDr. Guertin's nerve syruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336009/dr-guertins-nerve-syrupFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642108/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThis boy knows a good thing when he sees ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511577/this-boy-knows-good-thing-when-seesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642106/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWampole's Preparationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324138/wampoles-preparationFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932219/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseLiebig Company's Extract of Beefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373067/liebig-companys-extract-beefFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparación de Wampole: three girls in a wooden baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511574/preparacion-wampole-three-girls-wooden-basketFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDavid S. Brown & Company New York: soap makers & perfumershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424437/david-brown-company-new-york-soap-makers-perfumersFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932212/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseWampole's Preparation: tropicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511564/wampoles-preparation-tropicalFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licensePreparación de Wampole: tropicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511089/preparacion-wampole-tropicalFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage hand holding rose illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642109/png-adult-close-up-collageView licenseScott's Emulsion: the little Turkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372921/scotts-emulsion-the-little-turkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseVibrona the ideal tonic wine: refreshes the strong, restores the weak, revives the depressedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511486/image-background-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseSafe Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427816/safe-cureFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581738/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProf. Dill's Balm of Life: a money, pain and life saver, the world's great pain curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511239/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseConstantinople: these celebrated medicines are now in daily use in nearly every respectable household in Turkey and Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511489/image-sunglasses-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072539/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseAlways keep it in the househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511521/always-keep-the-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFloral moon butterfly, editable surreal collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360963/floral-moon-butterfly-editable-surreal-collage-artView licenseSulphur Bitters: calendar 1890https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427868/sulphur-bitters-calendar-1890Free Image from public domain license