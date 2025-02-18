Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandhospitalfacewoodenmedicinepersonbuildingmansFigurez-vous que votre soeur, verse du baume en votre coeurOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 760 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2049 x 3234 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Reconstruction Aide giving bedside instructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467996/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHome health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357975/home-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNe me montrez pas cette horreur, sa famille est, là-bas, en pleurshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511084/montrez-pas-cette-horreur-famille-est-la-bas-pleursFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse with patient in the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356533/nurse-with-patient-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatient receiving injection while in hospital bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434225/patient-receiving-injection-while-hospital-bedFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseARC Hospital No. 5- Nurse with patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354515/arc-hospital-no-nurse-with-patientFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldier being attended to by nursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331535/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945120/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse administers plasma to patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350229/nurse-administers-plasma-patientFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428257/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-bedside-occupational-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLewellys Barker standing at bedsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436277/lewellys-barker-standing-bedsideFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseMidwives Classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357908/midwives-classFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseElectrotherapy: Nurse administering therapy to patient's forearmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320340/electrotherapy-nurse-administering-therapy-patients-forearmFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940728/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseMartelia Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430732/martelia-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe croup guéri par le docteur Roux by Lionel Royerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406942/croup-gueri-par-docteur-roux-lionel-royerFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: X-ray bedside apparatushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438141/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 41, Paris, France: Big Chief Henry of Chippewa Tribe enjoying a piece of chocolate although…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455474/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938914/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428253/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-bedside-occupational-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940471/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseFigurez-vous que votre soeur Verse du baume en votre coeurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428596/figurez-vous-que-votre-soeur-verse-baume-votre-coeurFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941425/healthcare-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseThomas McCrae seated at bedsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436323/thomas-mccrae-seated-bedsideFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe vaccin du croup by André Brouillethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407068/vaccin-croup-andre-brouilletFree Image from public domain license