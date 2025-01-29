Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonhorseanimalfacebooksteammedicinepersonA man had a bout of bronchitis by René BullOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 767 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3249 x 2078 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseA confrontation on a shore, the samurai has leaped from his horse which has fallen in the mud; others fight behind him.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969953/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Ewe-Lambhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313881/the-ewe-lambFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe doctors in labour; or a new whim wham from Guildfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511449/the-doctors-labour-new-whim-wham-from-guildfordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseA week after Wimbledonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406864/week-after-wimbledonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseSitten der Zeit: Der Arzt by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378292/sitten-der-zeit-der-arzt-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseA True Sign of the Times by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376747/true-sign-the-times-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licensePharmacist preparing medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377148/pharmacist-preparing-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseMiss Olive Morrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408260/miss-olive-morrellFree Image from public domain licenseMarket in medieval town fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663274/market-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWhich is Right or Regular and Quack opinions on the Flushing Fever by Charles Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376901/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494911/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseDissectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341320/dissectionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licensePropensities - covetiveness by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422227/propensities-covetiveness-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517111/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView license...Et le mien ne drogue pas! by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416311/et-mien-drogue-pas-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDr. Arther & his man Bob giving John Bull a Bolus: Quacks from Church St by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375820/image-cartoon-papers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988168/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseSentiments - firmness by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422174/sentiments-firmness-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494872/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseThe Organ of Tune by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422238/the-organ-tune-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseMesmerismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355889/mesmerismFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776974/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseWhen is sweet woman more beautifulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407321/when-sweet-woman-more-beautifulFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694331/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseVie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377655/vie-celebrissime-dentistissime-georges-fattet-chamFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseThe Cold Water Cure by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375254/the-cold-water-cure-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license