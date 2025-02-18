Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageflowerhospitalplantfacemedicinepersonmanvintageAnd she took care of him: like his own sisterOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 768 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3293 x 2108 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539203/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNurse reading a letter to a patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408009/nurse-reading-letter-patientFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical examhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597993/annual-physical-examView licenseThe time passed quick while she read storieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511310/the-time-passed-quick-while-she-read-storiesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729993/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse with patient in the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356533/nurse-with-patient-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSun of my soul. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386878/sun-soulFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA nurse and an amputeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408201/nurse-and-amputeeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386882/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseHome health care - nurse taking pulse of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347907/home-health-care-nurse-taking-pulse-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDietitian with patient, Brooke Army Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352421/dietitian-with-patient-brooke-army-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThey grew fond of each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511338/they-grew-fond-each-otherFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511255/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-hospital-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945120/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNovoročni připítekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311665/novorocni-pripitekFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePisʹmo ostalosʹ ne okonchenimʺ by Vasilii Vasil evich Vereshchaginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408143/pismo-ostalos-okonchenim-vasilii-vasil-evich-vereshchaginFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA heat treatmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435366/heat-treatmentFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor attending to a patient with nurses watchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383929/doctor-attending-patient-with-nurses-watchingFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395457/world-health-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseBalsam for the hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511300/balsam-for-the-heartFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain Sybil S. Gallagherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479424/captain-sybil-gallagherFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseNurse feeding little boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347798/nurse-feeding-little-boyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing George Military Hospital, hospital ward 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409048/king-george-military-hospital-hospital-wardFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: X-ray bedside apparatushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438141/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView licenseHome health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357972/home-health-careFree Image from public domain license