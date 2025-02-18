Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImageflowershospitalfacebookmedicinepersonbuildingmanThe time passed quick while she read storiesOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 766 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3278 x 2093 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseThomas McCrae seated at bedsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436323/thomas-mccrae-seated-bedsideFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licensePublic Health: A child with influenza, her mother, and a visiting nurse from a local Child Welfare Associationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336346/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigurez-vous que votre soeur, verse du baume en votre coeurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511188/figurez-vous-que-votre-soeur-verse-baume-votre-coeurFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Reconstruction Aide giving bedside instructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467996/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIl faut surmonter la souffance En songeant que: C'est pour la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428598/faut-surmonter-souffance-songeant-que-cest-pour-franceFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511255/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-hospital-roomFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical examhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597993/annual-physical-examView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428257/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-bedside-occupational-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729993/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386882/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: X-ray bedside apparatushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438141/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMidwives Classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357908/midwives-classFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428253/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-bedside-occupational-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseLewellys Barker standing at bedsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436277/lewellys-barker-standing-bedsideFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941860/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.88, Langres, France: Surgical Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458260/us-army-base-hospital-no88-langres-france-surgical-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939186/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNe me montrez pas cette horreur, sa famille est, là-bas, en pleurshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511084/montrez-pas-cette-horreur-famille-est-la-bas-pleursFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAncon Hospital (French), Ancon, Canal Zone: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329802/ancon-hospital-french-ancon-canal-zone-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license...Et le mien ne drogue pas! by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416311/et-mien-drogue-pas-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 3, Vauclaire, France: Ward No. 8, surgical dressingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420459/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Patient with hip and leg wound engaged in occupational therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457633/photo-image-hand-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMedical service presentation template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940953/medical-service-presentation-template-customizable-designView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 21, Denver, Colorado: Surgical wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417798/us-army-general-hospital-no-21-denver-colorado-surgical-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.88, Langres, France: German Prison Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458249/us-army-base-hospital-no88-langres-france-german-prison-wardFree Image from public domain license