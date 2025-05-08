Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonmanpillsvintagepublic domainillustrationDr. Clin's Strengthening Pills: made in FranceOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 871 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1926 x 2655 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Clin's Solution or Capsules of Antipyrine: made in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511502/dr-clins-solution-capsules-antipyrine-made-franceFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914174/family-timeView licenseJ'ai du bon tabac by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511138/jai-bon-tabac-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseUn bon tiens vaut mieux que deux tu l'auras: les Proverbes (2e série) by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511175/image-cartoon-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLa civilité puérile et honnète by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511149/civilite-puerile-honnete-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConstantinople: these celebrated medicines are now in daily use in nearly every respectable household in Turkey and Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511489/image-sunglasses-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpécifique Victorieux: au régiment, l'habillementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511048/specifique-victorieux-regiment-lhabillementFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCerezo silvestre hipofosfitos y malta con los principios activos medicinales del aceite de hígado de bacalao, forman un…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511051/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseLe pont d'Avignon by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511137/pont-davignon-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParis, La Tour St. Jacqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511083/paris-tour-st-jacquesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMonsieur Dumollet by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511098/monsieur-dumollet-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseHorsford's Acid Phosphate for mental & physical dyspepsia & c: "the little dancer"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427797/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseAlcool de Menthe du Docteur Pierre de la Faculté de médecine de Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511073/alcool-menthe-docteur-pierre-faculte-medecine-parisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licensePilulas do Dr Moussette: atravez do mundo : -- Colombiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511172/pilulas-moussette-atravez-mundo-colombiaFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378543/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseLe croquet: ou est le joueur maladroit?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511163/croquet-est-joueur-maladroitFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseAyer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429137/ayers-ague-cure-warranted-cure-fever-ague-and-all-malarial-disordersFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseMalbrough: Malbrough s'en va-t-en guerre by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511062/malbrough-malbrough-sen-va-t-en-guerre-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseTrilles Quinquina, Perpignanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511099/trilles-quinquina-perpignanFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseChilihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511484/chiliFree Image from public domain license