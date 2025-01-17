Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundcrownbookvintagedesignlogopublic domainillustrationVibrona the ideal tonic wine: refreshes the strong, restores the weak, revives the depressedOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 791 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2075 x 3147 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarShiraz wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14675903/shiraz-wine-label-templateView licenseProf. Dill's Balm of Life: a money, pain and life saver, the world's great pain curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511239/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693029/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBurdock Blood Bittershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372914/burdock-blood-bittersFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant & bar editable logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7674743/restaurant-bar-editable-logo-templateView licenseCushman's Menthol Inhalerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427805/cushmans-menthol-inhalerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage collage magazine art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601060/editable-vintage-collage-magazine-art-design-element-setView licensePresented by Van Riper & Co., Druggists: Risley's Extract Witch Hazelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372963/presented-van-riper-co-druggists-risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant & bar editable logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676210/restaurant-bar-editable-logo-templateView licenseHorsford's Acid Phosphatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427799/horsfords-acid-phosphateFree Image from public domain licenseGreek goddess logo template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561120/greek-goddess-logo-template-customizable-designView licenseSafe Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427816/safe-cureFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseDr. Marshall's Snuff: aromatic snuffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511240/dr-marshalls-snuff-aromatic-snuffFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601207/luxury-hotel-instagram-post-templateView licensePildoras para rosadas: personas palidas del Dr Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511165/pildoras-para-rosadas-personas-palidas-del-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseGrenache wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674731/grenache-wine-label-templateView licenseThe problem: Cas=Car=Riahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372966/the-problem-cascarriaFree Image from public domain licenseTarot reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272889/tarot-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr. Guertin's nerve syruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336009/dr-guertins-nerve-syrupFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629067/luxury-hotel-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseMonsieur Dumollet by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511098/monsieur-dumollet-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess business logo template, vintage line arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7558139/imageView licenseDr. Kilmer's: it costs nothing to tryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372965/dr-kilmers-costs-nothing-tryFree Image from public domain licenseGrenache wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854041/grenache-wine-label-templateView licenseHeadache and neuralgiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428019/headache-and-neuralgiaFree Image from public domain licenseBook & cafe logo, editable vintage business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13643851/book-cafe-logo-editable-vintage-business-branding-template-designView licenseHorsford's Acid Phosphate for mental & physical dyspepsia & c: "the little dancer"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427797/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14222035/magical-forest-book-cover-templateView licenseLiebig Company's Extract of Beefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373067/liebig-companys-extract-beefFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14944176/enchanted-gardenView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual tarot reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273560/virtual-tarot-reading-instagram-post-templateView licensePeculiar medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413486/peculiar-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty logo poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801390/beauty-logo-poster-template-editable-designView licenseOwbridge's Lung Tonic: cures coughs, colds : sailor boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511526/owbridges-lung-tonic-cures-coughs-colds-sailor-boyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Conceptual opened book fantasy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15945721/editable-conceptual-opened-book-fantasy-design-element-setView licenseRoyal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : steam locomotivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511082/royal-windsor-celebre-regenerateur-des-cheveux-steam-locomotiveFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseStimulation without intoxication: Malt Bittershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373068/stimulation-without-intoxication-malt-bittersFree Image from public domain license