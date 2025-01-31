Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonchurchartmandoctorpublic domainThe march of roguery by C J (Charles Jameson) GrantOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 888 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 16315 x 12070 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA man with flushed cheeks, perhaps from fever or alcohol. Coloured lithograph by C.J. Grant, 1831.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968410/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScience: a parody frontispiece to the Penny Magazine, with humorous representations of the "March of intellect" movement.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13985626/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseA gin palace as a "temple of Juniper", with other scenes illustrating puns. Lithograph by C.J. Grant, 1834.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994157/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA horrified gouty man discovering grass is growing out of his skin, as a result of taking J. Morison's vegetable pills.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009894/image-cartoon-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA tramp exclaiming to another tramp that his severed legs have become whole again as a result of taking J. Morison's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969978/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA horrified gouty man discovering grass is growing out of his skin, as a result of taking J. Morison's vegetable pills.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955656/image-cartoon-people-grassFree Image from public domain licenseBible studies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9904324/bible-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA tramp exclaiming to another tramp that his severed legs have become whole again as a result of taking J. Morison's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003967/image-cartoon-people-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063120/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licenseJohn Russell mixing a large concoction surrounded by a semi-circle of politicians on latrines; representing the Reform Bill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960407/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA gin palace as a "temple of Juniper", with other scenes illustrating puns. Lithograph by C.J. Grant, 1834.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973063/image-background-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePeople using advanced materials and modes of transport in the year 2000, some travelling in hot-air balloons, some with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011263/image-background-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134336/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseMen attempt to quell the flames of the House of Commons with water piped from fire engines and a rocket attached to a man's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019005/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseA patient sits helplessly in a chair while proponents of different medicines brawl with each other, overturning tables and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999310/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA patient sits helplessly in a chair while proponents of different medicines brawl with each other, overturning tables and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978865/image-cartoon-person-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseJohn Russell mixing a large concoction surrounded by a semi-circle of politicians on latrines; representing the Reform Bill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957935/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseGerman Caricatures: The Bookworm. The Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429735/german-caricatures-the-bookworm-the-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976586/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTobacco: an Irishman, a Scot and an English sailor smoke, take snuff and chew respectively. Coloured aquatint by Hunt, c.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967687/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 22 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376746/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123863/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseTems de Canicule by J J Grandvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375816/tems-canicule-grandvilleFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Orthopediste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375910/lorthopediste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license