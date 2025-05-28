Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationDr. Clin's Solution or Capsules of Antipyrine: made in FranceOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 873 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1907 x 2621 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDr. Clin's Strengthening Pills: made in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511411/dr-clins-strengthening-pills-made-franceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: boy in blue hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312219/sirop-zed-paris-boy-blue-hatFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUn bon tiens vaut mieux que deux tu l'auras: les Proverbes (2e série) by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511175/image-cartoon-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Colorful clown holding decorated egghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410325/png-colorful-clown-holding-decorated-eggView licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ'ai du bon tabac by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511138/jai-bon-tabac-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEispalast-Tänze, 1912 by ernst ludwig kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953101/eispalast-tanze-1912-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseSpécifique Victorieux: au régiment, l'habillementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511048/specifique-victorieux-regiment-lhabillementFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: girl in pink hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511044/sirop-zed-paris-girl-pink-hatFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licensePortrait of a Clown (c. 1863) by Fisher Brothershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044725/portrait-clown-c-1863-fisher-brothersFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMalbrough: Malbrough s'en va-t-en guerre by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511062/malbrough-malbrough-sen-va-t-en-guerre-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonsieur Dumollet by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511098/monsieur-dumollet-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseLe petit Poucet: Sa Majeste Poucet 1er roi de l'île des Miocheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312193/petit-poucet-majeste-poucet-1er-roi-lile-des-miochesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoyal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : seashellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511092/royal-windsor-celebre-regenerateur-des-cheveux-seashellsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseSafe Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427816/safe-cureFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseLe Docteur. -Pour des coliques, e'est bien simple...une ordonnance de non lieux!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429544/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licensePastilles Zan: in battlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511145/pastilles-zan-battleFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiquier 1515https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407886/piquier-1515Free Image from public domain licenseVintage books Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060902/vintage-books-facebook-post-templateView licenseSolucion Pautauberge contra la toshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511219/solucion-pautauberge-contra-tosFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Médecin Du Roi De Perse by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375920/medecin-roi-perse-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license