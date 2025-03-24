Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperspacefacewoodenpersonartshirtvintageOwbridge's Lung Tonic: cures coughs, colds : sailor boyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 620 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1578 x 3055 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSkeleton holding brown paper sign png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937432/skeleton-holding-brown-paper-sign-png-mockup-editable-designView licenseAlways keep it in the househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511521/always-keep-the-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseOwbridge's Lung Tonic:Ccures Coughs, Colds : Girl in Red Dress]Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648367/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licenseKemp's Balsam: for the throat & lungs : the great cough remedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511479/kemps-balsam-for-the-throat-lungs-the-great-cough-remedyFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseOwbridge's Lung Tonic: TurkeyCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Lung tonic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654816/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePaper shopping bag mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434321/paper-shopping-bag-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: boy in blue hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312219/sirop-zed-paris-boy-blue-hatFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's beauty aesthetic background, butterfly collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590921/womens-beauty-aesthetic-background-butterfly-collage-art-editable-designView licenseOwbridge's lung tonic: Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511604/owbridges-lung-tonic-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseSirop Zed: girls by the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511056/sirop-zed-girls-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: girl in pink hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511044/sirop-zed-paris-girl-pink-hatFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseRich and poor use: Porters Cough Balsamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373027/rich-and-poor-use-porters-cough-balsamFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788708/influencer-marketing-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseJackson's Wild Cherry and Tar Syrup: One Bottle will Cure the Worst Cold : One Dose Will Relieve a CoughCollection:Images…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647328/image-person-medicine-horseFree Image from public domain licenseTattooed hands holding angel poster mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15346493/tattooed-hands-holding-angel-poster-mockupView licenseMoore's Throat & Lung Lozenges: the favoriteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413488/moores-throat-lung-lozenges-the-favoritesFree Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView licenseAyer's cherry pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995054/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAyer's cherry pectoral for the cure of coughs, colds, asthma, croup, bronchitis, whooping cough, and consumption / prepared…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960990/image-cartoon-face-plantFree Image from public domain licensePaper sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498274/paper-sign-editable-mockupView licenseAyer's cherry pectoral for the cure of coughs, colds, asthma, croup, bronchitis, whooping cough, and consumption / prepared…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015013/image-paper-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseAyer's cherry pectoral : cures colds & coughs : Penn's treaty (1682 or 1683) / Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002825/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThis boy knows a good thing when he sees ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511577/this-boy-knows-good-thing-when-seesFree Image from public domain licenseShirt jacket mockup element, men's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600024/shirt-jacket-mockup-element-mens-apparelView licenseAyer's cherry pectoral for colds and coughs : to heal and strengthen the lungs and vocal organs use Ayer's Cherry pectoral /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952265/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714747/seo-specialist-editable-designView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral: Cures Colds, Coughs & All Diseases of the Throat and LungsCollection:Images from the History of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654811/image-face-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714748/seo-specialist-editable-designView licenseAyer's cherry pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951406/image-cartoon-face-plantFree Image from public domain licensePng SEO specialist editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseDr. Kilmer's: it costs nothing to tryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372965/dr-kilmers-costs-nothing-tryFree Image from public domain license