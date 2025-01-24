Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejunglepalm treesplantstreespersonartforestvintageWampole's Preparation: tropicalOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 891 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2095 x 2821 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730413/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparación de Wampole: tropicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511089/preparacion-wampole-tropicalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704507/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparación de Wampole: swanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511110/preparacion-wampole-swansFree Image from public domain licenseGold zebra background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703022/gold-zebra-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWampole's Preparation: boatinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511547/wampoles-preparation-boatingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721519/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721638/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWampole's Preparation: windmill : yellow tinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511480/wampoles-preparation-windmill-yellow-tintFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722322/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCerezo silvestre hipofosfitos y malta con los principios activos medicinales del aceite de hígado de bacalao, forman un…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511051/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721395/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa rose sans epineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511104/rose-sans-epinesFree Image from public domain licenseGold elephant background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702959/gold-elephant-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparación de Wampole: windmillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511118/preparacion-wampole-windmillFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704696/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe rose without thorns: four angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511112/the-rose-without-thorns-four-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseGolden jaguar background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702916/golden-jaguar-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWampole's Preparation: windmill : red tinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428376/wampoles-preparation-windmill-red-tintFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705302/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWampole's Preparation: codhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511251/wampoles-preparation-codFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702805/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparación de Wampole: three girls in a wooden baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511574/preparacion-wampole-three-girls-wooden-basketFree Image from public domain licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255291/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseWampole's Preparationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324138/wampoles-preparationFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702777/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThos. Whitfield, Pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428009/thos-whitfield-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255290/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429100/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702819/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVibrona the ideal tonic wine: refreshes the strong, restores the weak, revives the depressedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511486/image-background-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722296/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRisley's Extract Witch Hazelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372975/risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain licenseGreen palm leaf background, tropical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828667/green-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView licenseProf. Dill's Balm of Life: a money, pain and life saver, the world's great pain curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511239/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreen palm leaf background, tropical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828536/green-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView licensePresented by Van Riper & Co., Druggists: Risley's Extract Witch Hazelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372963/presented-van-riper-co-druggists-risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831891/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseDr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain license