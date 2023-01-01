https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516950Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWood rock mountains iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by William Day. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11516950View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1638 x 2912 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1638 x 2912 px | 300 dpi | 27.33 MBFree DownloadWood rock mountains iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by William Day. Remixed by rawpixel.More