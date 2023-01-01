https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516980Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDenbigh Castle (1793), vintage architecture illustration by Thomas Girtin. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11516980View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1984 x 2778 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1984 x 2778 px | 300 dpi | 31.58 MBFree DownloadDenbigh Castle (1793), vintage architecture illustration by Thomas Girtin. Remixed by rawpixel.More