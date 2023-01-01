https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520405Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful abstract flowers, vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11520405View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2873 x 4310 px | 300 dpi | 79.56 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2873 x 4310 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Colorful abstract flowers, vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More