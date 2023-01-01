https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522136Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Dragons in Clouds, vintage Japanese dragon illustration by Kanō Hōgai. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11522136View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4400 x 3143 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4400 x 3143 px | 300 dpi | 79.17 MBTwo Dragons in Clouds, vintage Japanese dragon illustration by Kanō Hōgai. Remixed by rawpixel.More