https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed bird, vintage animal illustration by Mildred E. Bent psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11523803View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1800 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 19.05 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Red bird, vintage animal illustration by Mildred E. Bent psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More