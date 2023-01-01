https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525288Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese winter house border psd, illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11525288View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2424 x 1616 px | 300 dpi | 42.71 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2424 x 1616 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese winter house border psd, illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige. Remixed by rawpixel.More