https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529630Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRamma, in the castle of Nagoya, by Hidari Jingoro. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11529630View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2714 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7001 x 5428 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7001 x 5428 px | 300 dpi | 217.48 MBFree DownloadRamma, in the castle of Nagoya, by Hidari Jingoro. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More