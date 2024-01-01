rawpixel
Letter 'T' with iconography Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental…
Letter 'T' with iconography Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11529825

View CC0 License

